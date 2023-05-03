Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie, Former 100m Champion, Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Champion and Beacon of Light

Athletics fans around the world were left in shock and mourning on Monday following the news that US sprinter Tori Bowie had passed away. The 31-year-old, who had won three Olympic medals and multiple World Championship titles, was widely regarded as one of the brightest stars in the sport.

A Champion on and off the Track

Bowie’s achievements on the track were nothing short of remarkable. She won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a silver and a bronze in the individual 100m and 200m events respectively, and an individual gold in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships in London. She was a true champion, with a fierce competitive spirit and a relentless drive to succeed.

Off the track, Bowie was known for her infectious smile and positive attitude. She was a role model and inspiration to many, particularly young athletes who looked up to her as a shining example of what hard work, dedication, and perseverance could achieve.

A Devastating Loss

News of Bowie’s passing was confirmed by her agency Icon Management in a statement released on Monday. “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” the statement read. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

The athletics community was quick to express their shock and sadness at Bowie’s passing. World Athletics released a statement on Instagram, saying: “World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist. Condolences go out to her family and friends.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite Bowie’s untimely passing, her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. Her dedication, passion, and commitment to her sport were truly remarkable, and her impact on the athletics world will not be forgotten.

As the world mourns the loss of a true champion, we can take comfort in the knowledge that Tori Bowie’s memory will live on, both through her impressive achievements on the track and the positive impact she had on the lives of those around her.

Tributes from the Athletics Community

Many members of the athletics community took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Bowie’s memory:

Noah Lyles, two-time world 200m champion and US record holder: “This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers.”

Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, three-time Olympic champion from Jamaica: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee president: “(I am) shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Olympic gold medallist Tori Bowie. In this moment of grief, let me express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. The sports world has lost a true champion.”

News Source : HeraldScotland Staff

Source Link :Former world 100m champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32/