Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie, Olympic Gold Medalist, Passes Away at 32

Former Olympic Track-and-Field Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead at 32

The sports world was shocked and saddened by the news of Tori Bowie’s sudden death on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The former Olympic track-and-field gold medalist was found dead in Florida, and her cause of death remains unclear. TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Bowie’s management team in a statement released on Wednesday.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” the statement read.

Bowie’s career in track and field was nothing short of remarkable. She won three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including a silver medal in the individual 100 meter race and a bronze in the 200 meter. Bowie also won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter team relay alongside Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta, and English Gardner. In 2017, she won the 100 meter dash at the IAAF World Outdoor Championships in London.

Bowie’s impact on the sport of track and field was immeasurable, and her sudden passing has left many in the sports world and beyond heartbroken. USA Track & Field released a statement expressing their condolences and honoring Bowie’s achievements.

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” the statement read.

Bowie was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she won the NCAA long jump indoor title and outdoor title in the 2010-2011 season.

The cause of Bowie’s death is still unknown, and her family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of a true champion and an inspiration to many. Bowie’s legacy in the world of sports will live on, and she will forever be remembered as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time.

