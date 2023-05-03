Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s Death and Funeral at Age ___

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie Cause Of Death, Age, Funeral: Remembering A Champion

Early Life and Career

Tori Bowie was born on August 27, 1990, in Sand Hill, Mississippi. She developed a love for athletics at a young age and was consistent throughout her career, rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after athletes.

During her time at Pisgah High School, she won two state high school championships in the 100 m dash, 200 m dash, and the long jump, as well as three state titles in the 4×100 m relay. Bowie competed collegiately for the University of Southern Mississippi and was a two-time NCAA long jump champion, winning indoors and outdoors in 2011.

Bowie primarily competed in the long jump, 100 m, and 200 m and had a personal record of 6.95 m for the long jump, set in 2014. After winning Diamond League races in Eugene, Rome, New York, and Monaco in 2014, Bowie shifted her focus to the sprints beginning in 2015.

Olympic Success

Bowie was a 2016 Olympian, 2017 100m world champion, and a three-time Olympic medalist. She won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze. In 2017, she won the World Championships 100m in London, as well as relay gold. She held personal bests of 10.78 seconds for the 100-meter dash, 21.77 seconds for the 200-meter dash, and 7.14 seconds for the 60-meter dash, as well as having a triple jump best of 13.09 m (42 ft 11+1⁄4 in).

Tori Bowie Cause Of Death

Sadly, the American three-time Olympic medallist and ex-world champion died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 32. According to her agent, Kimberly Holland, Bowie was found dead at home in Florida. The cause of death has not yet been made public.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” an Instagram post from Bowie’s representation and Holland’s company, Icon Management Inc., said. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone that loved her.”

The post also added: “As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Remembering Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie’s death has left the sporting world in shock. She was a talented athlete who achieved so much in her short career. Fans and fellow athletes have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

“Rest in Power Tori Bowie. You were an inspiration to so many young athletes and you will be missed. Your legacy will live on,” wrote one fan.

“Tori Bowie was an incredible athlete and an even better person. She was a joy to watch and her spirit will live on. Rest in peace, Tori,” wrote another.

Bowie’s family has not yet announced funeral arrangements. However, fans and fellow athletes alike will undoubtedly come together to remember this incredible athlete.

Final Thoughts

Tori Bowie was a true champion, both on and off the track. Her dedication to her sport and her fans was unwavering, and her legacy will undoubtedly live on. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

