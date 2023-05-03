Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s Death at Age 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie, American Sprinter and Olympic Medalist, Dies at 32

Tori Bowie, an American sprinter who won three Olympic medals and was a world champion in the 100 metres, has died at the age of 32, according to her management company, Icon Management Inc.

Early Life and Career

Bowie was born in Sandhill, Mississippi, and was adopted by her grandmother as an infant after she was removed from a foster home. As a teenager, she coaxed herself into track and won several state high school titles in the 100, 200, and long jump. She attended Pisgah High School in Sandhill and became a standout at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a four-time All-American and won an NCAA title in both indoor and outdoor competitions in 2011 as a long jumper. She was also a member of the women’s basketball team at Southern Miss, and she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Olympic Success

At the 2016 Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100 metres and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 relay team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. In 2017, she won the 100 metres at the world championships in London.

Condolences and Tributes

Bowie’s death was announced by her management company on Twitter, and condolences have flooded in from fellow Olympians. “Tori was a beautiful, young woman who brought a light to so many,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said on social media. She added: “A great competitor and source of light.”

Tributes have poured in from other athletes, including Noah Lyles and Brittney Reese, who competed for the US in Beijing. Bowie’s family is devastated at her passing, and she will be deeply missed. “Tori was a wonderful person, a great athlete and a friend,” her mother, Lisa Bowie, told USA Today.

Legacy

Bowie’s coach, Dave Anderson, told USA Today that her death is a “huge loss to our sport.” Despite her success, Bowie was a humble girl, always smiling and telling people she loved them. She had a strong faith and was known for her generosity.

Cause of Death

The cause of Bowie’s death has yet to be revealed, but some speculate she may have committed suicide or suffered a stroke. She had not been in contact with her family or friends since Tuesday, when she was discovered dead at a Florida home.

Final Thoughts

Tori Bowie was a talented athlete and a beloved member of the track and field community. Her legacy will live on through her achievements and the impact she had on those who knew her. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

