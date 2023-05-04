Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie’s Demise and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Did Tori Bowie Die?

Tori Bowie, an American track and field athlete, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 32. Her agent, Kimberly Holland, confirmed that Bowie was found dead at her home in Florida, but the cause of death has not been made public.

Tori Bowie’s Early Life and Career

Born on August 27, 1990, in Sand Hill, Mississippi, Tori Bowie developed a love for athletics at a young age and was consistent throughout her career, rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after athletes. During her time at Pisgah High School, she won multiple state high school championships in various events.

After high school, Bowie competed collegiately for the University of Southern Mississippi, where she won two NCAA long jump championships and held school records for the long jump. She primarily competed in the long jump, 100 m, and 200 m, and had personal records in each event.

Bowie’s Achievements

Bowie’s talent and hard work led her to become a three-time Olympic medalist, a 2017 100m world champion, and a multiple-time Diamond League winner. She held personal bests in several events, including the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and triple jump.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Bowie won 4x100m relay gold, 100m silver, and 200m bronze. In 2017, she won the World Championships 100m in London, as well as relay gold.

Tori Bowie’s Death

Tori Bowie’s sudden death at the age of 32 shocked the track and field world. Her agent and representation, Icon Management Inc., posted a statement on Instagram expressing their sadness and asking for privacy as the story develops.

Tori Bowie Funeral

The details of Tori Bowie’s funeral have not yet been finalized, as her family is still making arrangements. Fans and fellow athletes will have the opportunity to pay their respects and honor her legacy.

Tori Bowie’s life and achievements will be remembered by many in the athletic community, and her passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment.

