Death – Obituary News : Tournai under scrutiny for fatal fire

Are they accountable for the fatalities of two employees who perished in a blaze?

Tragic Fire in Tournai: Polish Workers Found Dead and Boss on Trial for Manslaughter

On April 29, 2017, a devastating fire broke out in a building in the Belgian city of Tournai. The fire resulted in the tragic deaths of two Polish workers who were employed by a renovation company. Today, the owner and boss of the company are facing trial for manslaughter.

The boss, who was also the main tenant of the building, had sublet the property to his foreign workers. As a result, he is also facing charges of operating a sleeper, a term used to describe illegal subletting which can have serious safety implications.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community and highlights the importance of ensuring safe and legal working conditions for all employees.

The Importance of Safe Working Conditions

The tragic incident in Tournai serves as a stark reminder of the importance of providing safe working conditions for all employees. Workers, regardless of their nationality, should be protected by laws and regulations that ensure their safety and well-being.

Employers have a responsibility to provide a safe working environment and to ensure that their employees are trained in safety procedures. Failure to do so can result in serious consequences, as evidenced by the trial currently underway in Tournai.

The Dangers of Sleeper Operations

The accusation of operating a sleeper is a serious one and can have far-reaching consequences. When a property is sublet without the knowledge or permission of the landlord, it can create a dangerous situation for the occupants.

In the case of the Tournai fire, the subletting of the building to foreign workers had serious safety implications. The workers were not familiar with the building or the safety procedures in place, which may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

The Importance of Holding Employers Accountable

The trial currently underway in Tournai is an important step in holding employers accountable for their actions. The boss of the renovation company must answer for his role in the tragic incident, and justice must be served for the families of the two deceased workers.

The trial also serves as a warning to other employers who may be tempted to cut corners or ignore safety regulations. The consequences of such actions can be catastrophic and far-reaching, and employers must be held accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Tournai highlights the importance of providing safe and legal working conditions for all employees. Employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their workers, and failure to do so can result in serious consequences. The trial currently underway in Tournai is an important step in holding employers accountable and ensuring justice for the families of the two deceased workers.