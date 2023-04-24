Death – Obituary News : Townsville Park, Queensland: Kane Moore Discovered Dead at Party

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kane Moore was discovered deceased at a gathering in a park located in Townsville, Queensland. This is the latest information available.

Tragic Death of Kane Moore at Townsville Park Party – Police Investigating

The sudden death of an 18-year-old, Kane Moore, at a party in a park in Townsville has caused shockwaves in the community, with the Queensland Police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Saturday morning at approximately 7:30 am, Kane Moore’s body was discovered in a park on Progress Road. Queensland Police have reported that he passed away late on Friday or early on Saturday.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Lawson has revealed that a party had taken place at the same location on Friday night, with crowds fluctuating throughout the night.

“The party took place close to where the deceased was found. At various times over the night, there were fluctuating crowds at the party,” he explained.

The investigation is currently ongoing, as Queensland Police work to locate those responsible and speak with them to ascertain what occurred that resulted in the young man’s death.

Though the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, Acting Chief Supt. Chris Lawson confirmed that there were a number of injuries on the deceased, which led them to believe that his death was not a result of a natural incident.

While the possibility of abuse is also being examined, Acting Chief Supt. Chris Lawson declined to comment on that matter.

The body of the 18-year-old is currently undergoing a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues, and the police have appealed to members of the public who may have been in the area on Friday night or Saturday morning to come forward with relevant information or dash-cam footage.

“We are reaching out to any members of the public who may have been traveling through the vicinity of Rupertswood Park and Hervey Range Road on Friday night or Saturday morning,” Acting Chief Supt. Chris Lawson stated. “Let us know if they have any dash cam footage of any nearby vehicles.”

The tragic death of Kane Moore has left his family and friends devastated, and the wider community shocked by the events that took place at the party. The police investigation continues as they work to determine the circumstances around his death.