Death – Obituary News : Traffic booth vandalized over woman’s death in road accident

A woman died in a road accident in Serampore due to the impact of a dumper, causing outrage and leading to the destruction of a traffic booth.

Tragedy Strikes in Sri Rampur as Woman Dies in Dump Truck Accident

On April 29th, a fatal accident involving a dump truck occurred on Delhi Road in Sri Rampur, which has left the community in shock. The incident has once again highlighted the dangerous conditions prevalent on this busy thoroughfare. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Pushpa Santara, was a local resident who was riding her bicycle when she was struck by the dump truck.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred early in the morning, when Pushpa was on her way to work at a nearby factory. As she was cycling along the road, a dump truck suddenly hit her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The impact of the collision was so severe that she died on the spot.

The incident has caused outrage among the local population, who have long been calling for improved safety measures on the road. Despite the presence of traffic police, accidents like this one continue to occur, putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

In response to the tragedy, protesters took to the streets and blocked the road, demanding justice for Pushpa and calling for immediate action to be taken to prevent similar accidents in the future. The police were quick to respond and deployed a large force to the scene to maintain order.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better infrastructure and safety measures on Sri Rampur’s busy roads. Despite the presence of traffic police, accidents continue to occur, causing loss of life and injury to innocent people. It is imperative that the authorities take swift action to address this issue and ensure the safety of all road users.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Pushpa Santara has left a deep impact on the community. It is a stark reminder of the dangers of Sri Rampur’s busy roads and the urgent need for better safety measures. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pushpa’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.