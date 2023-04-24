Death – Obituary News : Tragedy as truck kills toddler, injures family in Rivers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A driver runs away as a truck kills a toddler and injures a mother and two other children in Rivers.

Truck Accident Claims Life of Toddler in Rivers State

A tragic incident occurred in the Rumuosi area of the East/West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on April 22, 2023. A truck conveying goods crushed a two-year-old child to death while injuring the mother and two other children.

According to an eyewitness, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to traffic gridlock at the Rumuosi junction. In an attempt to avoid hitting pedestrians, the driver climbed the median, but the truck fell on its side and crushed the toddler in the process.

The mother and two other children were rushed to the hospital with injuries sustained from the incident. Unfortunately, the two-year-old child did not survive.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, fearing retaliation from locals. The police have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the driver.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for better traffic control measures on federal roads to prevent such accidents from occurring. It is also a reminder that all drivers should prioritize pedestrian safety and exercise caution while driving.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased as they mourn their loss. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured mother and children.

In conclusion, we urge all road users to take responsibility and observe traffic regulations to prevent avoidable tragedies such as this from occurring. Safety should always be a top priority on our roads.

