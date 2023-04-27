Death – Obituary News : Tragedy in Eutaw Draws Boligee Man to Accident Scene

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The tragic death of a city employee in Eutaw has brought a Boligee man to the accident site.

Tragedy Strikes Eutaw: Employee Killed in Trench Collapse

The small town of Eutaw, Alabama, is reeling from the news of a fatal accident that claimed the life of one of its own. Tony Rice, an employee of the town, was working in a trench to help repair a sewer line when the ground around him gave way, causing the trench to collapse. Despite the best efforts of rescuers from Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and the Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department, Rice did not survive.

The incident occurred in the Branch Heights subdivision of Eutaw, and the news quickly spread throughout the town. People came to the site to see where the accident happened and offer prayers for Rice’s family. Boligee cattleman Clarence Outland was among those who felt compelled to pay his respects.

“Brotherly love is one thing. I don’t have to know a person to help,” said Outland.

The loss of Rice has left the town in a state of shock and sorrow. City leaders closed city hall to the public to process the news and mourn the loss. Residents are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and find ways to support Rice’s family.

“I heard about it last night about 8:00,” said Outland. “It’s something I thought about all night long.”

As he walked around the site of the accident, Outland reflected on the hard work and dedication of Rice and his fellow team members. He also expressed sympathy for Rice’s family and urged them to turn to faith for comfort.

“Just pray to God because he’s the healer of it all,” said Outland.

According to town leaders, Rice was a beloved and respected member of the community who always put others first. The loss of his life has left a deep impact on the town, and residents are rallying together to support each other in this difficult time.

To stay up-to-date on this story and others affecting your community, subscribe to our email newsletter or download our app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Rest in peace, Tony Rice. You will be missed.