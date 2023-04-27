Death – Obituary News : Tragic accident in Kannur as bike hits post, kills young man and child

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck in Kannur when a bike collided with a post, resulting in the death of a young man and a five-year-old girl. The bike overturned, leading to the fatal accident.

Tragic Accident in Kannur Claims Lives of Two Children

On a dark and fateful night in Kannur, a horrific accident took the lives of two young children. The incident occurred when a bike, being driven by a relative of Kunnunkai Chiramootil Ajir, lost control and struck an electricity post. The impact of the collision was fatal for both children, a 5-year-old girl and a boy.

The young girl who lost her life in the accident has been identified as Rafiya, daughter of Nias. Nias was a close relative of Ajir and had been travelling with him on the bike when the tragedy occurred.

The incident has left the entire community in mourning and has raised many questions about the safety of vehicles on the roads in Kannur. The police are investigating the reasons behind the accident and are trying to determine if any negligence on the part of the driver led to the fatal collision.

This tragic event is a stark reminder of the dangers that exist on the roads and the importance of adhering to all safety rules and regulations, especially when operating motorized vehicles. While no amount of words can ease the pain of losing a loved one, it is important to remember that the families of the deceased are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Another Fatal Accident in Kodaikanal

In another tragic accident, two people lost their lives while four others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a cargo lorry on a busy highway in Kodaikanal.

The accident occurred when the car, which was returning from Kodaikanal, lost control and crashed into the cargo lorry. The impact of the collision was so severe that two people lost their lives on the spot, while the other four passengers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The police and medical authorities rushed to the scene of the accident and were able to transport the injured victims to the hospital. However, the two people who lost their lives could not be saved despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the need for all drivers to exercise caution while on the road. It is important to remember that even a momentary lapse in concentration can have dire consequences not just for the driver, but for all passengers and bystanders on the road.

Conclusion

These devastating accidents highlight the dangers that exist on the roads and the importance of adhering to all safety rules and regulations. Let us all take heed of these lessons and make a conscious effort to drive safely, to protect ourselves and all those around us.