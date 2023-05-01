Death – Obituary News : Tragic Car Crash Claims Graham Thompson’s Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Graham Thompson Dies in Tragic Car Accident: A Community Mourns

On April 28, 2023, the close-knit community of Stranocum, Ballymoney was rocked by the news of Graham Thompson’s untimely death. The 68-year-old grandfather was involved in a “horrible” car crash that claimed his life.

Graham was a beloved member of his family, survived by his sister Margaret, his wife Louise, and his brother-in-law Norman. He was also adored by his eight grandchildren: Bobby, Noa-Grace, Ivy, Oliver, Ruby, Evan, Tommy, and Faith. Their lives will forever be changed by his sudden departure.

As the Thompson family prepares to say their final goodbyes, the community has rallied around them with an outpouring of love and support. Graham’s funeral ceremony will take place on Tuesday at his home on Moyan Road. The burial will follow in the Ballycastle Gospel Hall cemetery.

The news of Graham’s passing has left many at a loss for words. “Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss,” one community member shared. “We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.”

It’s clear that Graham touched the lives of many in his community. His kindness, generosity, and warm spirit will be deeply missed. As the family mourns his loss, they take solace in the memories they shared with him and the impact he had on their lives.

If you would like to offer your condolences to the Thompson family, we invite you to leave a message or a prayer below. Your support will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

