Death – Obituary News : Tragic death as ride accident kills monitor

A person named Monitor (24) passed away after falling from a ride called the “death ride” in Zwevegem.

Tragedy Strikes at Popular Adventure Site: Monitor (24) Dies While Guiding Students

On Wednesday evening, a tragic incident occurred at Transfo, an abandoned power plant turned adventure site, located in South-West Flanders. The incident involved a young, 24-year-old monitor from Oenanthe, a nature sports organization, who lost his life while guiding a group of 1,400 students from boarding schools in the area.

Transfo is known for its exciting and adventurous activities that attract students and groups from all over Belgium. The site offers a range of activities such as archery, zip-lining, and high-rope courses, making it a popular destination for school trips and team-building events.

The event hosted at the site on Wednesday involved students from several boarding schools in South-West Flanders, who had come together for a day of adventure and team-building activities. The 24-year-old monitor from Oenanthe had been responsible for guiding the group of students throughout the day.

Details of the incident are still unclear, but it is believed that the monitor fell from a height while guiding students during one of the high-rope courses. Despite immediate medical attention from the on-site emergency services, the monitor’s injuries were too severe for him to survive.

The tragic incident has left the local community devastated, with many expressing their condolences and sending thoughts and prayers to both the monitor’s family and the group of students who witnessed the accident.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the site at Transfo has been closed until further notice. Oenanthe has released a statement expressing their deep sadness over the tragic loss of their monitor, and have pledged their full cooperation with the authorities during their investigation.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks involved in adventure activities and the crucial importance of safety measures and proper training in such settings. It is hoped that lessons can be learned from this tragedy and that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, the community mourns the loss of a young and promising monitor whose dedication and passion for adventure sports had made him an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the students who were under his care during this tragic event.