Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Equestrian at Lea Farm

Promising 15-Year-Old Equestrian Rider Dies in Tragic Accident at Fox Lea Farm

On Sunday, the equestrian community suffered a devastating loss when 15-year-old junior show rider, Hannah Serfass, tragically died after a fall while competing at Fox Lea Farm, an equestrian center on Auburn Road near Venice, Florida. Serfass was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in a hunter/jumper competition when the horse misstepped after successfully landing a jump, causing the horse to lean down significantly towards its left front hoof. The sudden movement caused Serfass to topple forward off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground. The horse then fell in the same direction, landing on Serfass’ head on the ground. Fox Lea Farm personnel and others began first aid until Sarasota County Fire Rescue arrived. Serfass was rushed to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice Campus, where she was later pronounced dead.

Serfass was a talented and dedicated rider, who had competed in multiple competitions and events. In March 2023, she was lauded as coachable, focused, disciplined, and talented by Ben Baugh in the World Equestrian Center Magazine. She had ridden the entire winter 2022 circuit at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala and competed in Michigan. Serfass was also a versatile athlete who had previously competed in gymnastics until fourth grade before switching to riding and showing horses. She ran track and cross country at Wildhood Middle School.

The United States Equestrian Federation released a statement expressing their condolences to the Serfass family and acknowledging the tragic accident. The federation also noted that they take every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the incident thoroughly to learn what can be done to minimize risk and increase safety in equine sports. Fox Lea Farm also issued a statement on Facebook expressing their condolences and acknowledging the federation’s statement.

Serfass was a member of the Wildwood Middle High School Track Team, although she was homeschooled. The Sumter County School District confirmed her identity on Monday and expressed their deep condolences to her family. The district’s curriculum supervisor noted that the track team was very involved with Serfass and connected with her. The team members were informed of her death on Monday morning.

The loss of Hannah Serfass has deeply affected the equestrian community and serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and caution when participating in equine sports. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Serfass family during this difficult time.

