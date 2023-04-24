Death – Obituary News : Tragic Death of Koko Da Doll

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Koko Da Doll has tragically passed away.

Tragic Loss of Transgender Hip-hop Artist, Koko Da Doll

The heartbreaking news of Koko Da Doll’s fatal shooting in Southwest Atlanta at the young age of 35 has sent shockwaves throughout the transgender community. Koko was a well-known transgender hip-hop musician who had just released her album “BULLETPROOF” in January 2022.

The Sundance-premiered award-winning documentary, Kokomo City, followed the lives of four Black transsexual sex workers and was helmed by D.J. Qualls. The film’s producer, Harris Doran, shared a video of Koko celebrating the film’s triumph on the Sundance red carpet. He called Koko the nicest, gentlest person in the world, and expressed his deep sorrow at her passing.

In a recent Instagram post, Koko claimed that she would be the catalyst for transgender women to receive greater acceptance and visibility. Koko’s death is a tragic reminder of the continued violence and discrimination that transgender individuals face daily.

Kokomo City’s Mission to Share Black Trans Women’s Stories

D. Smith, the Grammy-nominated producer, performer, and composer behind Kokomo City, expressed her sorrow and sympathies on social media. The film was a deeply personal effort for Smith, who was forced to start over following her transition. Instead of focusing on the trauma or statistics of transgender existence, Smith wanted to convey the personal and natural side of Black trans women’s lives.

Koko, who was featured in the documentary as the film’s commentator, had thanked Smith and conveyed her appreciation for allowing her to tell her story. Smith and her team remain committed to making the world a better place for transgender individuals by sharing Koko’s story and motivating others.

Koko’s Legacy and Tributes

Koko’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew her. Several celebrities who were part of Kokomo City shared their sorrow online. Daniella Carter and Dominique Silver paid heartfelt tributes to Koko, assuring her that she would always be remembered as a sister to them.

For the transgender community, Koko’s role in Kokomo City’s success at Sundance and her powerful narrative have become a symbol of the community’s tenacity and perseverance in the face of ongoing discrimination and violence. Koko’s legacy lives on in the messages of hope, inspiration, and acceptance she left behind.