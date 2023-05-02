Death – Obituary News : “Tragic Death of Roberto Frias, 22, on Garces Highway”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roberto Frias Killed in Delano Shooting

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Delano early Saturday morning as 22-year-old Roberto Rodriguez Frias. The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on Garces Highway. The perpetrator of the crime is still at large, according to police.

Police Identify Suspect

Delano Police Department has identified Gilberto Daniel Barron, 23, as the suspect in the shooting. The department’s investigations have confirmed that Barron was responsible for Frias’ death. However, Barron was also killed in the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the apartment complex.

Search for Barron’s Vehicle

Investigators are searching for a silver 2015 GMC Yukon with the license plate number 7HHD004, which Barron is believed to have driven away from the scene of the crime. The Delano Police Department warns that Barron is considered armed and dangerous, and advises the public to contact them immediately if they spot the vehicle or have any information about Barron’s whereabouts.

Contact Delano Police Department

The police urge anyone with information about the incident or Barron’s location to contact Detective Ozuna at the Delano Police Department at 661-721-337 extension 1501 or the anonymous tip line at 661-721-3369. Both numbers are available on the Delano Police Department’s website.

Investigations Ongoing

The Delano Police Department is continuing investigations into the incident, which took place in a residential area. The department has not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the relationship between Frias and Barron. However, the department has stated that it is committed to bringing justice to Frias’ family and the Delano community as a whole.

