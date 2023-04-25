Death – Obituary News : Tragic Demise of Callie Joseph in Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Callie Joseph has unfortunately passed away in a car accident. We express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Promising Athlete Callie Joseph and Brother Evan Joseph

The hockey community was left in shock on April 21, 2023, when news broke of the untimely passing of Callie Joseph and her brother Evan Joseph. The siblings were involved in a motor vehicle accident that claimed their lives.

A Promising Athlete and Dedicated Student

Callie Joseph was a talented athlete and a bright student. She was a valued member of the PMHA and the U18 Female Prep Buffaloes team. Her passion for sports was evident in her dedication to the game and her commitment to her team. Her loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew her.

A Heartbreaking Obituary

The PMHA Buffaloes, with the family’s permission, released a statement announcing the passing of Callie Joseph and her brother Evan. The statement expressed their deepest sympathy and support to the family during this difficult time. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

Callie Joseph’s Legacy

Despite her young age, Callie Joseph had already made a significant impact on the Lady Hawks and Kenora Thistles hockey teams. She was known for her positivity, infectious smile, and willingness to help others. Aspiring players looked up to Callie as a true inspiration.

Fundraising Campaign for the Family

A fundraising campaign was set up by Tania Cameron with the family’s permission to support them with funeral and related costs. The campaign has already raised over CAD 75,585, well beyond the target of CAD 35,000.

Final Goodbyes

A traditional wake will be held on April 26, 2023, followed by a traditional funeral service on April 27, 2023. A police-led procession will escort Callie and Evan to their final resting place, honoring their memory and the impact they had on their community.