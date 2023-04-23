Death – Obituary News : Tragic Drowning Incident: One Boy Dead, One Missing in Sagardighi River

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One boy passed away and another remains missing after they went swimming in the Sagardighi river.

Tragedy Strikes as Two Children Drown in Sagardighi, Murshidabad

Introduction

In a heartbreaking incident in the Kabilpur area of Sagardighi, five children went to take a bath in the Bhagirathi river and two of them drowned. The local sources reported that the children were enjoying themselves by splashing water after getting off from a boat. However, they were not aware of the deep waters of the river, and as a result, two children drowned.

The Incident

The incident took place on Sunday, prompting a wave of grief in the area. The locals reported that the children, aged between 10 and 15, were from the nearby villages. They were taking a bath in the Bhagirathi river as part of their weekend fun. However, things turned tragic pretty soon when two children drowned while the rest three were struggling to save themselves.

It was a heart-wrenching moment for the locals who tried their best to rescue the children. Despite their efforts, they were only able to save three children, while two suffered a tragic fate. The deceased child was identified as Sathi Mandal, who was just 10 years old. The other child was still missing, and the search operation was going on.

Reasons Behind the Drowning

The reasons behind the drowning were the deep waters of the river that the children were not aware of. The locals reported that the children, having fun in the water, didn’t realize that they were moving into deeper waters. As a result, they couldn’t control themselves or reach the bank, leading to the tragic incident.

Search and Rescue Operations

As soon as the news of the incident broke out, the police and the disaster management team were informed. They rushed to the spot and immediately started the search and rescue operations. The locals also joined hands to help them in the rescue operation. The police and the locals were able to save three children, but two were declared dead.

Conclusion

The incident has left the locals in a state of shock as it is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In 2019, three children had drowned in the same river. The locals demand safety measures, such as installing signboards indicating the water depth to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. It is hoped that the government takes immediate action to ensure the safety of the people.