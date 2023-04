Who Was Keith Gattis?

Keith Gattis was a legendary American country music artist, songwriter, guitarist, and producer. Born on May 26, 1970, in Georgetown, Texas, United States of America, Keith grew up admiring music as a career, and he achieved exactly that. He had released two studio albums and charted one single, “Little Drops of My Heart,” on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart while signed to RCA Nashville in 2002.

Keith Gattis: Inspiration to Many