Death – Obituary News : “Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of 16 Individuals”

Five children and 11 other individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident.

Tragedy on Gbongan-Osogbo Road: Five Children Among 16 Killed in Road Accident

On April 30, 2023, a fatal road accident occurred at Ode-Omu along Gbongan-Osogbo road, resulting in the deaths of 16 people, including five children. The accident involved a Lexus car and a commercial bus, which collided head-on.

According to eyewitnesses, the Lexus car was coming from the Gbongan axis while the commercial bus was heading towards Gbongan from Osogbo. The collision caused the bus to veer off the road and somersault before it caught fire.

The victims of the accident were said to have sustained severe burns and other injuries, which led to their untimely demise. The incident has left family members and friends of the deceased in a state of shock and mourning.

The Gbongan-Osogbo road has been known to be a notorious black spot for accidents, with several fatalities recorded over the years. The road is narrow and poorly maintained, with many sharp bends and blind spots.

The lack of proper maintenance and inadequate road infrastructure has been a major concern for road users in the area. The government has been urged to take urgent action to address the issue and prevent further loss of lives on the road.

In conclusion, the tragic accident on the Gbongan-Osogbo road has once again highlighted the need for improved road infrastructure and proper maintenance in Nigeria. The loss of innocent lives, including five children, is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that exist on our roads. It is hoped that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

