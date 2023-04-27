Death – Obituary News : Tragic scooter accident claims two lives in Kannur.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two children were killed in Kannur when a scooter collided with an electric post. The incident was reported in a post on social media.

On the night of August 11, a tragic accident occurred in Kannur, Kerala. Two young individuals lost their lives when the scooter they were riding met with an accident near Aaraampoyil in Kannur.

The victims were identified as Ajeev (26) from Kattampally in Kannur and Rafiya (5) from the house of Niyasin in Kattampally. Both suffered fatal injuries and died on their way to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 10 pm.

The Cause of the Accident

According to reports, the accident occurred when the victims were travelling from Kattampally to Aaraampoyil. They were on a scooter powered by electricity.

While on their way, the scooter collided with a barricade on the road, causing the riders to fall off. The impact of the collision was severe, and both of them suffered severe head injuries.

The Aftermath of the Accident

After the accident, both victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, they were declared dead on arrival.

The accident has left the entire locality in shock and mourning. The family members of the victims are devastated by the loss of their loved ones, and the community is coming together to support them during this difficult time.

Safety Measures for Two-wheelers

Despite the growing popularity of two-wheeler vehicles, it is important to remember that they are more vulnerable to accidents than four-wheelers. To ensure safety while travelling on two-wheelers, it is essential to follow safety protocols, such as wearing helmets and ensuring proper lighting on the vehicle.

We urge all vehicle owners to take safety seriously and to ensure the safety of everyone on the road, including themselves and others.

In Memory of the Victims

Ajeev and Rafiya’s tragic demise has left us all in deep shock and sorrow. We hope that their souls rest in peace and that their families find the strength to cope with this terrible loss.

We call on the entire Kannur community to come together and support the families of the victims in this difficult time.