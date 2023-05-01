Death – Obituary News : Tragic suicide of college student due to love failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A college student, heartbroken over a failed love, tragically took her own life.

Bengaluru College Student Murdered in Hostel

Police have reported that a college student, Ayisha, 20, was murdered in her hostel room in the seventh floor of a building in Bengaluru due to a failed romantic relationship.

The Victim and the Suspect

Ayisha was a computer science student at PES Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru. She was staying in a hostel located in the ground floor of the same building as the college. The suspect, Bimesh Nayak, 25, was a friend of Ayisha but their romantic relationship had ended prior to the incident.

The Incident

The murder took place on the seventh floor of the college building at around 8:00 PM. Ayisha’s body was found by the police who were called to the scene. Bimesh was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

The Motive

According to Ayisha’s letter, which was found in her room, she had committed suicide due to the failure of her relationship with Bimesh. However, investigations revealed that Bimesh had murdered Ayisha due to the same reason, as he could not accept the end of their relationship.

The Aftermath

Both families were devastated by the incident, with Ayisha’s family blaming Bimesh for their daughter’s death. Bimesh’s father, who was also a victim of the tragedy, suffered a heart attack after hearing about his son’s involvement in the murder.

The Investigation

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the murder and the motive behind it. They have stated that they will be interrogating Bimesh further to determine the exact circumstances that led to the murder.

Subscribe to Our Daily News Updates on Dinamalar Channel