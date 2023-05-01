Death – Obituary News : Tributes for MasterChef Australia Judge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at Age 46: Tributes Pour In for MasterChef Australia Judge

Who was Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was a Scottish chef and television host born in Glasgow in 1976. He began working in kitchens at the age of 12 and by 15, he had become the youngest-ever apprentice to work at The Turnberry Hotel, a luxury Scottish resort. He went on to work with internationally acclaimed chefs in renowned restaurants across the world, including with British chef Marco Pierre White at Hyde Park Hotel.

However, Jock struggled with addiction in his teenage years and became addicted to heroin. He turned his life around in 2000 with a move to Australia where he opened his own restaurant. He eventually became a judge on the popular cooking show MasterChef Australia, which aired on Network 10.

How did Jock Zonfrillo die?

Jock Zonfrillo passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2023, at his home in Melbourne. Police were called to his home in the early hours of the morning but after conducting a preliminary investigation, they stated that Jock Zonfrillo’s death was not considered suspicious. His family issued a statement through Jock Zonfrillo’s social media handles expressing their sorrow over his passing. They asked for privacy to grieve their irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

Tributes pour in for Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo’s death has had a significant impact on people all over the world. People have taken to social media to pay tribute to the chef and television host. Gordon Ramsey, who worked with Jock Zonfrillo on MasterChef Australia, said that he was “saddened by the devastating news.” Australian singer Jimmy Barnes, who was a close friend of Jock Zonfrillo’s, said that Jock was “like a brother to me, and we made each other laugh and cry.” Network 10, the channel that airs MasterChef Australia, paid tribute to Jock Zonfrillo saying that his charisma, wicked sense of humor, and passion had inspired a nation of home cooks.

Jock Zonfrillo’s family asks for privacy

Jock Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children. His family asked for privacy to grieve and find a way to navigate through this difficult time. They expressed their gratitude to those who had crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family.

Jock Zonfrillo was a talented chef and television host who touched the lives of many people. His sudden death has left people around the world in shock and mourning. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.