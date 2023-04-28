Death – Obituary News : Tributes for Sheikh Abdullah Kamel, Egyptian Reciter, Who Passed at 38

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes are pouring in for Sheikh Abdullah Kamel, a renowned Egyptian reciter who passed away at the age of 38. Details surrounding his death are currently unclear.

On April 28, 2023, the world was shocked to hear about the passing of the renowned Quaran reciter and scholar, Sheikh Abdullah Kamel. The news quickly spread on social media, with people expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the great Sheikh. He was a popular figure in the Muslim world, known for his melodious and sincere recitation of the Quran.

Who was Sheikh Abdullah Kamel?

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was a highly respected religious figure in the Muslim world. He was born in Egypt and became known for his beautiful recitation of the Quran. He was a graduate of AI Fayoum University and was a well-educated person. In addition to his recitation of the Quran, he also hosted a television show on Al Rahma that focused on religious topics.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but his passing has left a void in the hearts of many who admired him. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with people expressing their appreciation for his contributions to the Muslim community.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from people all over the world. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the great Sheikh.

Dr. Omar Suleiman, a prominent Muslim scholar, tweeted, “Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajioon. Another devastating loss. Sh Abdullah Kamel was so special. And this is so sudden. After a month of leading people in Qiyam. May Allah have mercy on him and raise his ranks with the Quran. Ameen.”

The Quran Telawah account on Twitter shared a photo of the Sheikh and wrote, “Shaykh Abdullah Kamel returned to Allah yesterday at the age of 38. May Allah raise him as one of the true people of the Quran (Ahlul Quran) & enter him into Jannah without reckoning.”

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. He was a highly respected figure in the Muslim community and will be greatly missed. May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place in Jannah.