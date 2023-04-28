Death – Obituary News : Tributes pour in for Julie Johannessen’s untimely death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of Julie Johannessen’s death remains unknown. However, many are mourning the loss of the talented freshman and paying tribute to her.

The Tragic Death of Julie Johannessen

The news of Julie Johannessen’s death has spread rapidly across the internet. People are trying to find out the reason behind her sudden death. The tragedy of Julie’s death has not only affected the public but also the students who were studying with her. Her family, close friends and classmates are going through a difficult time. This article aims to provide insight into Julie Johannessen’s life and her untimely death.

Who Was Julie Johannessen?

Julie Johannessen was a 21-year-old Norwegian citizen who had come to TCU to join the famed rifle team. She came from a family of shooters and had a passion for the sport. Julie had a friendly personality and used to make jokes about the competitions. She quickly became a well-known name in the rifle community after helping TCU shoot against the Navy to open the 2022-23 season with an overall team score of 4758. Johannessen became the fifth Horned Frog in history when she defeated UTEP in January with her first air rifle perfect score of 600.

Julie Johannessen’s Achievements

The following weekend at the Patriot Rifle Championship, Julie surpassed her own performance when she shot a 598 to break the small bore NCAA record. This was an incredible accomplishment for any shooter, much less a freshman. She shot another flawless 600 the next day with an air gun. She also beat the NAA record for a single total score with 1198. Johannessen set a new NCAA record by shooting flawless 600s over two weekends. Julie triumphed in a conference competition that weekend with an individual air rifle title. Her support enabled TCU to capture the conference title.

Julie Johannessen’s Death Cause

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Julie Johannessen tragically and unexpectedly passed away. The circumstances of her death are still unknown, and it might take some time before they are clarified. The inquiry is being led by the TCU Police Department, who have not disclosed any information regarding their preliminary findings. It is crucial to protect Julie’s family and friends’ privacy as the inquiry into her death continues.

Julie Johannessen’s death has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. Her passion for the sport of rifle shooting and her friendly personality will be missed by all. The TCU community has come together to mourn the loss of Julie and support her family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember Julie Johannessen as an accomplished athlete and a kind-hearted individual.