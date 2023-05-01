Death – Obituary News : Tributes Pour In for MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo, Who Died at Age 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Jock Zonfrillo? Heartfelt messages are being shared as the MasterChef Australia judge passes away at 46.

Sad News: MasterChef Australia Host Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of MasterChef Australia host and award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo on Monday, May 1, 2023. The sudden loss of this well-known television personality has left many in shock and disbelief.

Who was Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was a noted personality in the country and had a significant fan following across the world. He was born in 1976 in Glasgow and at the time of his untimely death, he was 46 years of age. Jock Zonfrillo worked with internationally acclaimed chefs in renowned restaurants across the world before opening his own restaurant in Australia.

What Happened to Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was found dead at his home located in Melbourne. As his death occurred under suspicious circumstances, police were called to his home in the early hours of Monday morning. After conducting a preliminary investigation, the Victoria Police stated that Jock Zonfrillo’s death is not considered suspicious.

How Did Jock Zonfrillo Die?

Jock Zonfrillo’s family issued a statement through his social media handles expressing their sorrow over his passing. They stated, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.” The family also implored everyone to grieve privately as they find a way to navigate through this difficult time.

Tributes Pour in for Jock Zonfrillo

As news of Jock Zonfrillo’s death broke out, people flooded Twitter and Facebook with tributes and condolences. Australian singer Jimmy Barnes, fellow chef Colin Fassnidge, and Gordon Ramsey also reacted to his death and paid tribute to him.

Network 10, which airs The MasterChef Australia, paid tribute to Jock Zonfrillo by stating that his charisma, wicked sense of humor, and passion had inspired a nation of home cooks. Please note that MasterChef is a pre-recorded show and it will not air this week.

In Conclusion

Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden passing has left a void in the culinary world, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jock Zonfrillo.