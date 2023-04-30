Death – Obituary News : TrueNorth Employee Brian Bowers Passes Away, Family Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Bowers, an employee at TrueNorth, has passed away. His family is grieving his loss.

Remembering Brian Bowers: A TrueNorth Employee

It is with heavy hearts that TrueNorth announces the passing of our colleague, Brian Bowers. Brian was a valued member of our team and his contributions to the company will be greatly missed. He passed away on August 5, 2021, at the age of 42.

A Dedicated Employee

Brian joined TrueNorth in 2015 as a software developer and quickly became an integral part of our team. He was committed to his work and always went above and beyond to ensure that our clients received the best service possible. His passion for technology was evident in everything he did, and he was always eager to learn new skills and take on new challenges.

A Loving Family Man

Brian was not just a dedicated employee, but also a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two young children. Brian was a devoted family man who always put his loved ones first. He cherished his time with his family and enjoyed taking them on camping trips, hiking, and fishing.

A Loss to the Community

Brian was not only a valued member of the TrueNorth team, but he was also an active member of his community. He volunteered his time and expertise to various local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and the local food bank. His commitment to helping those in need was an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Fond Farewell

It is difficult to put into words the impact that Brian had on our team and our company. He was a true professional and a kind and generous person. We will miss his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his unwavering dedication to his work and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sarah, their children, and all those who knew and loved Brian.

Rest in peace, Brian. You will always be remembered.