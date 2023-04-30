Death – Obituary News : TrueNorth employee Brian Bowers passes away, family mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of Brian Bowers, an employee of TrueNorth, is mourning his death.

Sad News: TrueNorth Employee Brian Bowers Passes Away

TrueNorth, a leading provider of insurance and financial strategies, has lost one of its valuable employees, Brian Bowers. Brian passed away on Monday, leaving behind his family and colleagues who are deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Brian had been a part of the TrueNorth team for several years and was known for his hard work, dedication, and positive attitude. He was a well-respected member of the company and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

The TrueNorth family is grieving alongside Brian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

Brian Bowers: A Dedicated Employee

Brian was a dedicated employee who worked tirelessly to provide the best possible service to TrueNorth’s clients. He was a skilled professional who always went the extra mile to ensure that his work was of the highest quality. Brian was a team player who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his colleagues. He was a person who truly cared about his job, his coworkers, and the clients he served.

TrueNorth’s CEO, Duane Smith, expressed his condolences, saying “Brian was an invaluable member of our team and his contributions to our company will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all of us at TrueNorth.”

A Great Loss for His Family

Brian’s passing is a great loss for his family, who are mourning the loss of a beloved husband, father, and son. He was a kind and loving person who always put his family first. Brian’s wife, children, and parents are devastated by his sudden death and are taking some time to come to terms with their loss.

TrueNorth is committed to supporting Brian’s family during this difficult time. We will be providing them with all the assistance they need to cope with their loss.

Remembering Brian

Brian’s memory will live on through the many lives he touched during his time at TrueNorth. He was a person who had a positive impact on everyone he met, and his loss will be felt deeply throughout the company.

TrueNorth has set up a memorial fund in Brian’s memory to honor his legacy. The fund will support a cause that was close to Brian’s heart, and we encourage everyone who knew him to contribute to this worthy cause.

Rest in Peace, Brian

Brian will be deeply missed by everyone at TrueNorth, his family, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Brian.