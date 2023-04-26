Death – Obituary News : Tucker Carlson’s death debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Has Tucker Carlson passed away? A widely circulated CNN article has been disproven.

Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson: Death Hoax Surfaces on Social Media

On April 24, 2023, Fox News ousted conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson. Soon after, a digitally edited article with a fake headline claiming that Tucker had died from suicide was shared on Twitter by user @goatedtranny. The screenshot was from a CNN article by Oliver Darcy and Marshall Cohen with the original headline reading: “Tucker Carlson out at Fox News.” However, there has been no official confirmation from the commentator’s family and representatives.

Tucker Carlson has been accused of bullying and se*ism, and his departure from Fox News came a week after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems pertaining to election lies. The decision to oust the host was made on Friday by Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, and Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News, and Tucker Carlson was informed of the network’s decision on Monday morning.

Although Tucker Carlson did not die, his departure has caused a stir on social media, with many people saying that Fox News would be dead without the prime-time host. However, Tucker Carlson has been repeatedly fact-checked before, and in 2017, another death hoax surrounding Tucker surfaced online.

Many critics of Tucker Carlson at Fox News rejoiced upon learning the news of his departure, hoping for a cultural change within the network. The head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, praised Fox News’ decision, saying that Tucker Carlson had used his show to spread racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and xenophobic hate for far too long.

Despite his controversial views, Tucker Carlson has been hugely popular with viewers during his time on the network. However, he has frequently been accused of racism and spreading conspiracy theories, including the great replacement theory, which states that immigrants are replacing Americans, and conspiracy theories about coronavirus vaccines. It remains to be seen where Tucker Carlson will go after his departure from Fox News.