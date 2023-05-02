Death – Obituary News : Turkish raid triggers ISIS suicide bombing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ISIS Leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi Killed in Turkish Special Forces Raid

Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, leader of ISIS, was killed in a six-hour raid by Turkish special forces in northwest Syria on Saturday. The operation was conducted by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and saw special forces blast their way through a perimeter fence, back door, and walls of Qurashi’s hideout in a two-storey building near the town of Jandaris. After refusing to surrender, Qurashi detonated a suicide vest, becoming the third ISIS leader to die by detonating an explosive vest during a raid since 2019. Qurashi leaves behind an organization that once ruled millions of people via its control of a third of Iraq and Syria but has now been forced underground.

The Raid

The MIT conducted the covert operation after determining that Qurashi would soon relocate. There were calls for him to surrender, but he refused. The raid was supported by Syrian armed groups backed by Turkey who set a perimeter around the area while Turkish special forces raided the house. Images of the site provided by a security official showed a red-roofed building with most of the walls on its ground floor blown out. Metal and cinderblock debris lay scattered on a paved patio with a small fountain and on the brick-red soil of an adjacent field planted with olive trees.

ISIS Safe Haven in Syria’s Northwest

Qurashi was the latest in a series of senior ISIS members to be either captured or killed in Syria’s northwest, a sliver of territory held by rival militias, including hardline armed groups and jihadist factions backed by Turkey. The area has become the most significant ISIS safe haven in the region after the group was territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, with members and supporters slipping across the remote 600-km (370-mile) Iraqi-Syrian border.

Succession

With Qurashi gone, analysts expect ISIS to eventually announce a new leader. He would become the fourth in as many years, presiding over a group that has seen a significant reduction in activities across the areas it operates, chiefly the Middle East and Africa. The Iraqi intelligence officials said ISIS’s new leader would likely be an Iraqi, like his predecessors, but there were only a handful of leaders left who were eligible to take over the role, three of whom were known to Iraqi intelligence.

Continued Insurgent Attacks

ISIS militants continue to wage insurgent attacks, and a U.N. report published in February said ISIS is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters.

