Death – Obituary News : TV Talk Show Host Dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the Iconic Host of “The Jerry Springer Show,” Passes Away at 79

On Wednesday, the family of Jerry Springer confirmed his passing at the age of 79. Born in London in 1944, Springer grew up in New York City and worked as a lawyer and politician before launching his career in television. He hosted “The Jerry Springer Show” from 1991 to 2018, becoming famous for his outrageous guests and controversial topics.

The show featured guests who engaged in fistfights, threw chairs, and resorted to other forms of physical altercations. Springer often acted as a mediator between the guests, trying to defuse the situation and bring order to the chaos. Despite the criticism that the show was sensationalistic and exploited its guests, many of whom were struggling with addiction, poverty, and mental health issues, Springer defended it, stating that it gave a voice to individuals who were often ignored by mainstream media.

“I believe in free speech and giving people a chance to say what they want to say,” he said in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “I’ve always believed in that. The idea that somehow we should suppress speech because we don’t like what people are saying, I think that’s dangerous.”

“The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings hit and a cultural phenomenon. Springer’s career in television also included hosting “America’s Got Talent” and a short-lived talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show: Too Hot for TV.” He also made appearances in movies and television shows, including “The Simpsons” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

Springer’s family released a statement following his death, stating that he passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by loved ones. “Jerry Springer was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family first,” the statement read. “He was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, known for his wit, intelligence, and compassion. He touched the lives of millions of people around the world, and he will be deeply missed.”

Springer is survived by his wife, Micki Velton, whom he married in 1973, and their two children, Katie and Andrew. Fans and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic host, with many sharing clips from his show and recalling their favourite moments. Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “RIP Jerry Springer. You may have been the only one who truly understood the absurdity of this thing we call life.” Talk show host Wendy Williams tweeted, “I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Jerry Springer, and he was such a kind, gentle man. I loved being a guest on his show and always enjoyed our conversations. He will be missed.”

Jerry Springer’s legacy in the entertainment industry will be remembered for years to come.