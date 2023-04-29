Death – Obituary News : Two elderly individuals die in car accident in Thrissur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A two-year-old boy, who walked with his mother in Thripunithura, died after being hit by a car.

Tragic Accident in Kochi: Two-Year-Old Boy and Father Die in Car Crash

In a devastating accident on the Thrissur highway, a two-year-old boy named Adi and his father, a middle-aged man, lost their lives. The incident occurred when the car they were traveling in crashed, killing both instantly. The boy’s mother, Ramya, was also in the car and sustained severe injuries.

The family had recently moved to Kochi, and Adi was their only child. The accident has left the community in shock and mourning. The family had been on their way to the hospital when the crash occurred, and they were unable to reach the hospital in time to save Adi’s life.

The accident was caused by the driver’s reckless driving, according to initial reports. The car was speeding and had lost control, crashing into an oncoming vehicle. The driver, a local resident named Bossco Dikkoth, has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in Kochi, where accidents are becoming increasingly common. The government has been urged to take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The road where the accident occurred is known for its high accident rate, and there have been calls to improve safety measures, including the installation of speed cameras and other traffic-calming measures.

The accident has left Ramya and her family shattered, and they are struggling to come to terms with the loss of Adi and his father. The community has rallied around them, offering support and condolences. The incident has highlighted the need for greater road safety awareness and stricter enforcement of traffic laws in Kochi.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Kochi has left a deep impact on the community, and the loss of a young child and his father is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential that measures are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, and that drivers are held accountable for their actions on the road. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ramya and her family during this difficult time.