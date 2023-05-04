Death – Obituary News : U.S. Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Champion on the Track

Tori Bowie, the American sprinter and long jumper who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has passed away at the age of 32. Her death was announced on Wednesday, but no cause of death was given. The track and field community mourned the loss of the talented athlete, who was considered a source of light and a sparkling personality.

Growing up in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011. Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Bowie’s impact on the sport is immeasurable, and her legacy will be remembered by many. She was a champion, a beacon of light that shined so bright. Despite her success on the track, she never forgot her roots and was always thankful for her grandmother, who raised her as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at the 2015 world championships. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.” Bowie’s story was one of perseverance, determination, and hard work. She overcame many obstacles to become one of the best sprinters in the world, and her success inspired many.

The track and field community is heartbroken over Bowie’s passing. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones added: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Bowie was not only a talented athlete but also a dear friend, daughter, and sister. Her management company, Icon Management, wrote on Twitter: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Tori Bowie’s impact on the sport of track and field will never be forgotten. She was an inspiration to many, and her legacy will continue to live on. Rest in peace, Tori.

News Source : oregonlive

Source Link :Tori Bowie, U.S. sprinter and Olympic medalist, dies at 32/