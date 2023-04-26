Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death for the 45-year-old UFC legend who passed away abruptly has been disclosed by the coroner.

DML News App Offers Breaking News on the Cause of Death of UFC’s Stephan Bonnar

As a trusted news source, the DML News App brings you the latest information published by Fox News about the cause of death of UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar. Bonnar played an influential role in the development and growth of UFC, and his unexpected death in December 2022, at the age of 45, shook the sports world. However, more than four months after his passing, officials have finally released the cause of his demise.

Initially, the UFC reported that Bonnar had died from “presumed heart complications while at work.” But on Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas revealed that Bonnar had, in fact, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. The autopsy report indicated that Bonnar had “fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, and mitragynine intoxication” at the time of his death.

The MMA community mourns the loss of a beloved and respected fighter. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects and offer condolences to Bonnar’s family and friends. Meanwhile, the news of Bonnar’s overdose death has raised concerns about the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in recent years.

The DML News App is committed to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news on this developing story. To learn more about Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death, visit Fox News. And for more breaking news from around the world, download The DML News App or subscribe to The Dennis Michael Lynch Podcast on Apple Podcasts. Stay informed and stay connected with DML News.