Death – Obituary News : UFC Legend’s Sudden Death in Nevada: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death for the UFC legend who died suddenly in Nevada has been revealed by officials.

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Died of Fentanyl Overdose

The Clark County, Nevada coroner’s office confirmed on April 24, 2023, that former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar passed away due to an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The MMA Fighting media outlet reported that Bonnar died on December 22, 2022, in Las Vegas at the age of 45. The autopsy report listed “Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl, and Mitragynine intoxication” as the cause of death.

Delayed Disclosure of Information

The official cause of Bonnar’s death was not initially revealed, and the UFC announced on December 24 that he died of “presumed heart complications while at work.” However, after a public records request, the coroner’s office disclosed the cause of death to MMA Fighting in an email. The outlet did not receive any additional information from the coroner’s office other than the cause of death. According to the spokesperson, additional testing during the autopsy prolonged the disclosure period beyond the typical 90-day waiting period.

Bonnar’s Legacy in the UFC

UFC President Dana White expressed his condolences, saying that Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. Bonnar’s fight against Forrest Griffin in season one of “The Ultimate Fighter” is widely credited with saving the sport’s mainstream acceptance, eventually being inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Fentanyl’s Link to the Opioid Epidemic

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been linked to the surge in opioid induced overdose deaths over the past decade, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Drug cartels frequently traffic the drug, which is often consumed together with other lethal drugs. According to a January 2020 report by the Drug Enforcement Administration, China is the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States. Parafluorofentanyl is a synthetic analogue commonly found in fentanyl, and mitragynine is often used as an opioid substitute.

Bonnar’s Previous Opioid Use Disclosed

In a 2021 interview with MMA Fighting, Bonnar disclosed that he had used oxycodone legally to manage long-term pain and injuries resulting from professional fighting and wrestling. The interview did not indicate whether Bonnar was still using opioids at the time of his death.