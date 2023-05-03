Death – Obituary News : “Uncertainty over MasterChef airing following Jock Zonfrillo’s death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Channel Ten Struggles to Decide on MasterChef Season 15 After Tragic Death of Jock Zonfrillo

Channel Ten is facing a tough decision on whether or not to air season 15 of MasterChef following the unexpected death of Scottish judge Jock Zonfrillo. The network has announced that the premiere will be postponed for a week as a mark of respect for the chef and restaurateur, whose body was found in his Carlton hotel room on Monday morning. Zonfrillo was just 46 years old.

The upcoming TV Guide shows that the 7:30pm slot for Monday and Sunday reads “To Be Advised,” indicating that the series has not yet been scheduled to air. The channel also failed to put a temporary show in the prime time slot, possibly due to the failure of their new series The Bridge, which drew a mere 173,000 viewers.

The Bridge is a reality series where 12 strangers are tasked with building a 1,000-foot bridge across a lake using only their bare hands and basic tools to win $250,000. However, it only served to scare away viewers, with Ten losing much of its expected primetime audience.

Meanwhile, the earlier time slot occupied by current affairs show The Project saw a ratings spike with 447,000 viewers tuning in to see hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris address Zonfrillo’s death. Entertainment reporter Angela Bishop revealed on Monday’s episode of The Project that filming of MasterChef was wrapped up by the time Zonfrillo died.

It is unclear when MasterChef will return to screens, but Ten has assured the public that it will not air this week out of respect for Zonfrillo’s family. Zonfrillo co-hosted the popular cooking show with Andy Allen and Melissa Leong in 2019.

For confidential support, call Lifeline’s 24-hour crisis support on 13 11 14.

