Death – Obituary News : Uncovering Justin Owen: Death, Career & more

Remembering Justin Owen: The Promising Sprint Car Racer

Who Was Justin Owen?

Justin Owen was a 26-year-old Sprint Car racer from Harrison, Ohio. Despite his young age, he had already made a name for himself within the racing circuit, thanks to his exceptional driving skills.

Exploring Justin Owen’s Career

Owen had a few years of racing experience and had already won several victories, including the Dick Gains Memorial during the Lawrenceburg championship season. In 2016, he won at BOSS at Lernerville and went on to win the Lernerville Speedway in Pennsylvania, the Paragon Speedway in Indiana, and the Night of Champions competition in Lawrenceburg in 2019. He also made two feature starts with USAC in 2019 and 2021 and became the track champion at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in 2022.

Justin Owen’s Tragic Death

During a qualifying race at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, Owen’s car hit the outside wall, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The car flipped multiple times before coming to a stop, leading to Owen’s tragic death. His passing left his fans devastated, and tributes poured in from across the racing community.

Justin Owen’s Net Worth

While the exact net worth of Justin Owen is unknown, it is likely that his income was on the higher end of the spectrum, given his success within the racing circuit. According to ZipRecruiter, race car drivers can earn anywhere from $16,000 to $87,000.

Justin Owen’s Family and Personal Life

Owen was the son of Mike Owen and Marita Marqua Cable and had one brother with whom he was close. He was engaged to Kenzie Knapp at the time of his passing. There is limited information available about Owen’s personal life, as he preferred to keep it private. Nonetheless, his friends and family have set up a memorial fund in his honor to support causes close to his heart.

Remembering Justin Owen’s Legacy

Despite his brief career, Justin Owen left an indelible mark on the racing community. His friends and family will forever cherish his memory, and his passing was a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in the sport. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, who are still struggling to come to terms with his untimely death.