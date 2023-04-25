Death – Obituary News : Uncovering Secrets: Remembering Tom Foley

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: Revisiting the Unsolved Murder of Dar Foley

Introduction:

Dar Foley, a beloved Union City School teacher, was brutally murdered in her Girard Road home in 2009. Although her husband Tom was initially found guilty of murder, he was later acquitted, and Dar’s case remains unsolved. An upcoming episode of Oxygen’s Dateline: Secrets Uncovered titled Mystery at Heath Bar Farm will revisit the case and examine new evidence.

The Crime Scene:

Dar’s husband Tom found her naked body with a gunshot wound to the head in the first-floor shower of their home. Tom claimed to have discovered the body after returning from a birthday party with their son Heath and a friend. The crime scene showed signs of ransacking, and items like credit cards and video games were missing, while expensive electronics were untouched.

The Investigation:

Investigators discovered a shotgun shell bag with Tom’s fingerprint in the house’s basement. Further examination found a small bloodstain on Tom’s shirt that wasn’t from blood spatter, indicating he might have come in contact with Dar’s blood. However, no physical evidence showed gunpowder residue or blood spatter on Tom’s clothing. The investigation also revealed that Tom was in an affair with someone from the same school where Dar taught.

The Trial:

Tom was initially found guilty and charged with murder and illegal weapon use, and he was set to receive a $280,000 insurance payout after Dar’s death. However, after a re-trial, he was acquitted of the charges in 2011 and released from prison. The case remains unsolved.

Conclusion:

Dar Foley’s unsolved murder is a tragic reminder of the injustice suffered by victims and their families. The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered might lead to the discovery of new evidence, and a new development in the case.