Death – Obituary News : Understanding David Crosby’s Cause of Death

David Crosby Dies at Age 81

David Crosby, a member of the iconic rock group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, passed away on January 18, 2023, at the age of 81. Initially, his family announced that he died after a “long illness,” but his former bandmate Graham Nash recently revealed that Crosby had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away in his sleep.

Final Days of David Crosby

According to Nash, Crosby was rehearsing for a performance in Los Angeles with a full band when he began feeling unwell after three days of rehearsals. After testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time, Crosby went home to rest and never woke up. Despite the shock of his passing, Nash noted that Crosby’s death was “fantastic” because he passed away peacefully in his bed.

David Crosby’s Health Struggles

Crosby faced numerous health challenges throughout his life, including a hepatitis C diagnosis in the early 1990s that required a liver transplant in 1994. The liver donation reportedly added extra years to his life, and Crosby spoke about the slow-moving disease in a 2002 interview, saying, “Hep C is one of the worst problems the world has to face.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was formed in 1969 when Neil Young joined the group, which was originally formed by Nash, Crosby, and Stephen Stills in 1968. After the group disbanded in 1972, Crosby and Nash continued to record successful albums as a duo. However, the two were estranged in the years leading up to Crosby’s death.

A Tribute to David Crosby

After Crosby’s family announced his passing, Nash shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend on Instagram, emphasizing the joy they found in creating music together and the legacy Crosby leaves behind. Nash also noted that Crosby had reached out to him before his passing to apologize and try to repair their relationship.

David Crosby’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and his fans around the world. His fearless approach to life and music will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

