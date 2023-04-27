Death – Obituary News : Unexpected Death of Former Gold-Burg ISD Coach Joe Helms

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Coach Joe Helms, who previously coached at Gold-Burg ISD, has passed away unexpectedly.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the world lost a great educator, administrator, and renowned six-man football coach, Coach Joe Helms. According to an online obituary, Coach Helms passed away unexpectedly after a long battle with cancer. He was a beloved figure in the Gold-Burg community and will be deeply missed.

Coach Helms spent 27 years at Gold-Burg ISD, where he made a lasting impact on his students and the athletic program. He retired from the school in May of the previous year, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

The Gold-Burg community shared their heartache on their official Facebook page, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that Gold-Burg ISD bids farewell to our former beloved Coach Joe Helms, who passed away yesterday after a long battle with cancer. We are grateful for the time we had with Coach Helms and will always remember the great impact he had on our students and athletic program.”

Coach Helms was not just a coach, but a mentor to his students. He instilled in them the values of teamwork, perseverance, and hard work. His legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of athletes and educators.

The loss of Coach Helms is a tremendous blow to the Gold-Burg community and beyond. His contributions to the field of education and athletics will always be remembered.

Words cannot express the grief felt by those who knew and loved Coach Helms. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

To honor the memory of Coach Helms, the Gold-Burg community is encouraged to drop condolence messages and prayers for his family and friends. These messages will go a long way in providing comfort and support during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Coach Joe Helms was a pillar of the Gold-Burg community, an outstanding educator, and an exceptional coach. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who knew him, and his contributions to the field of education and athletics will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Coach Helms.