Death – Obituary News : Unexpected Death of Sanford Heisler Sharp Partner Steve Kelly

Steve Kelly, a Partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, has passed away unexpectedly.

The legal community is mourning the loss of Steve Kelly, a dedicated prosecutor and partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP. On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Kelly passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of justice and community service.

Kelly spent over 25 years as a prosecutor, handling a variety of high-profile cases, including homicides, drug trafficking, white-collar crimes, and other serious felonies. He was known for his expertise in wiretap and narcotics investigations, as well as his commitment to training police officers and running the Grand Jury.

The Chester County District Attorney released a statement on their official Facebook page, expressing their sadness over Kelly’s passing. “Steve dedicated his career to serving his community and making it safer for us all,” they said. “Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss.”

The cause of Kelly’s death has not been disclosed, but tributes, condolences, and prayers have poured in from loved ones and colleagues alike. His passing is a profound loss for the legal community and all those who knew him.

Kelly’s life and career were marked by a tireless dedication to justice and a deep commitment to his community. He will be remembered for his expertise in criminal law, his passion for training the next generation of law enforcement professionals, and his unwavering pursuit of justice for all.

As we mourn the loss of Steve Kelly, let us also celebrate his life and legacy. His contributions to the legal community and his community at large will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.