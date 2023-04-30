Death – Obituary News : University student survives suicide after girlfriend’s alleged murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A university student in his third year has reportedly survived a suicide attempt after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Third Year University Student Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Eldoret

A shocking incident has occurred in Eldoret, where a third-year university student is reported to have stabbed his girlfriend to death after locking her in his room for four days. The reason for the gruesome act has not been identified, but it is believed to be related to relationship issues.

The perpetrator of the crime is said to have attempted to take his own life after committing the act, but fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful. He was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to reports by Omwamba on his official Twitter handle, the tragedy has left many in shock and disbelief. The incident has raised questions about the role of universities in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students.

The University of Eldoret, where the student is enrolled, has expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and has promised to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation of the incident.

This tragic event highlights the need for increased awareness and support for mental health issues among young people, particularly in university settings. It is important for universities to provide counseling services and other resources to help students cope with the pressures and challenges of academic life.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is also crucial for society as a whole to address the issue of domestic violence and abusive relationships. We must all work together to create a culture of respect, equality, and non-violence in our communities.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. May justice be served, and may we all strive to prevent such senseless acts of violence from occurring in the future.

