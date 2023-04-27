Death – Obituary News : Unknown cause of death in Joy Middleditch murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death in the Joy Middleditch murder case is yet to be determined.

Masked Robbers Force Their Way into Joy Middleditch’s Home and Murder Her

Two masked robbers broke into the home of Joy Middleditch, a resident of Grayson Avenue in Pakefield, Lowestoft, and knocked her to the ground. The robbers stole her handbag and fled the scene, leaving Mrs Middleditch injured and helpless on the floor. The incident took place on the night of Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

Murder Investigation Launched

Mrs Middleditch was found lying on the floor by her family the following day, injured but conscious. However, she died two days later at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. A murder investigation was launched, but the cause of death is still undetermined over a month later. Witnesses, CCTV footage, and anyone with doorbell cameras in the Pakefield area are being sought amid the ongoing murder inquiry.

Teenagers Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of murder on March 31 but subsequently released on bail until June 7. The stolen handbag was recovered near Nelson Road, but the purse was missing.

Police Describe Attack as Cowardly

Officers have described the attack on Mrs Middleditch as cowardly. The street lights in Lowestoft are usually turned off between 11:30 pm and 6 am, but they have been kept on for an extended period during the investigations. Suffolk County Council has now returned the lights to their default setting at the request of the police.

Heartfelt Tributes Paid To Joy Middleditch

Mrs Middleditch’s family has paid heartfelt tributes to her as a loving person who was taken from them too soon. Anyone with doorbell cameras or CCTV footage, or any motorist with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle driving in the vicinity of the B1532 London Road in south Lowestoft between 6 pm on March 24 and 7 am on March 25, is urged to call the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/17537/23.