Death – Obituary News : Unraveling the Mystery: How did Roberto Ayala, a farmworker, pass away?

Unveiling the Truth: What Caused the Death of Farmworker Roberto Ayala?

A Tragic Death in Colusa County Ricefield

The Incident

In July 2011, farmworker Roberto Ayala, 43, was killed in a deadly explosion in a Colusa County ricefield. His seven-year-old son, who witnessed the incident, ran miles for assistance but to no avail. The explosion was initially thought to be accidental, but later information revealed it was an intentional act.

The Death

Ayala turned on an irrigation pump, triggering the explosion that killed him on the spot. He died of multiple shrapnel injuries and high-voltage electrocution. Firefighters found his body ablaze with metal pieces puncturing his chest, neck, and brain.

The Family Feud

Ayala’s death occurred while he was in the middle of a family feud between the two primary players, cousins Peter and Paul Moore. Both were unhappy with their respective standings in the family’s hierarchy. Peter wasn’t allowed to farm and instead earned a living in the landscape business for 21 years. He often threatened to physically harm multiple people, including his father, uncle, and Ayala. Paul believed he was mistreated growing up on the farm and that employees like Ayala and his brother Eduardo were given liberties he never got to enjoy. Among other things in common, both brothers shared an animosity towards the victim.

The Investigation

Authorities received two anonymous letters claiming responsibility for the explosion that killed Ayala. The second letter included a diagram of the bomb. Evidence found during the investigation led authorities to Paul Moore, and a search of his home found incriminating evidence on his electronic devices, including stamps used in the letters and a similar diagram that matched the one in the letter sent to the police, among other evidence that connected him to both the letters and items found at the crime scene. Moore was arrested and charged with murder.

The Outcome

Paul Moore was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a 2013 trial.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Oxygen’s Dateline: Secrets Uncovered aired an episode titled Family Business, examining Ayala’s death on April 27, 2017. The episode investigated whether the explosion was an accident or murder.