Death – Obituary News : UO Hall of Famer Bob Berry, Ducks QB from ’62-’64, passes away. #GoDucks

Bob Berry, who led the Ducks as quarterback from 1962-64 and was inducted into the UO Athletics Hall of Fame, is mourned by the University of Oregon. #GoDucks

The University of Oregon has announced the death of former quarterback, Bob Berry, who passed away recently. Berry played for the university from 1962-64 and was inducted into their Athletics Hall of Fame. The news was shared on Twitter by the Oregon Ducks, the official athletics program of the university.

Bob Berry was a legendary football player for the Ducks, making a significant impact during his time with the team. His passing is a significant loss for Oregon athletics and the community, as he was not only a talented player, but also a respected member of the community.

Berry began his college football career in 1962 and quickly made a name for himself as an extraordinary player. He was known for his excellent passing skills and his ability to read the defense. During his three years with the team, he set several records and led the Ducks to multiple victories.

After leaving the University of Oregon, Berry continued his football career in the NFL. He played for multiple teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Los Angeles Rams. Berry’s skills as a quarterback only grew stronger with time, and he had a successful career in the NFL as well.

Despite his success on the field, Berry was loved by many for his kind and humble nature. His teammates and fans alike appreciated his approachable demeanor and his willingness to help others, both on and off the field.

Berry’s impact on the University of Oregon is immeasurable, and his passing is a great loss to the Ducks community. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear the green and yellow, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

The University of Oregon athletics program was quick to express their condolences to Berry’s family and friends. The Ducks tweeted out their sincere sympathies, and many members of the community have shared their memories of the legendary quarterback on social media.

The passing of Bob Berry is a reminder of how important college athletics can be in shaping a community. Berry’s talent and character have left a lasting impact on the University of Oregon, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Ducks athletes.

Rest in peace, Bob Berry. Your contributions to Oregon athletics will always be remembered and appreciated.

The University of Oregon mourns the passing of UO Athletics Hall of Famer Bob Berry, who quarterbacked the Ducks from 1962-64. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SqMRzLNFbP — GoDucks (@GoDucks) April 20, 2023

The University of Oregon mourns the passing of UO Athletics Hall of Famer Bob Berry, who quarterbacked the Ducks from 1962-64. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SqMRzLNFbP — GoDucks (@GoDucks) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel