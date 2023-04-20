Death – Obituary News : UO legend Dave Wilcox dies at 80. #GoDucks

The University of Oregon is saddened by the passing of Dave Wilcox, an UO Athletics and Pro Football Hall of Famer, whose legacy will always be remembered. #GoDucks

The University of Oregon is in mourning following the loss of UO Athletics and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox. His legacy endures, inspiring generations of athletes to pursue excellence on and off the field. The impact he had on the University of Oregon and football at large cannot be overstated.

Wilcox’s accomplishments are numerous. He was a star linebacker for the Oregon Ducks, earning All-American honors during his senior year. He went on to play thirteen seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making seven Pro Bowl appearances and earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

In addition to his incredible achievements on the field, Wilcox was also known for his commitment to community service. He was a leader in the 49ers’ community outreach efforts, regularly volunteering his time to support causes he believed in. His legacy of service continues through the Dave Wilcox Foundation, which supports a variety of charitable organizations.

The impact Wilcox had on the University of Oregon cannot be overstated. He was a beloved member of the Duck family, and his passion for excellence on the field and in the community continue to inspire current and future generations of student-athletes. The University has honored his memory with a number of tributes, including the establishment of the Dave Wilcox Defensive Player of the Year Award and a statue in his honor.

Wilcox’s impact extends far beyond the University of Oregon. His dedication to his sport and his community are a model for athletes everywhere. He was a trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of football players. His passion for the sport he loved, combined with his commitment to service, set him apart as a true humanitarian and a leader both on and off the field.

As we mourn the loss of Dave Wilcox, we are also reminded of the incredible legacy he leaves behind. He was a true champion, and his impact on football and on the world will never be forgotten. His memory will continue to inspire us to pursue excellence in all that we do, to be leaders and servants in our communities, and to strive to make a difference in the world.

Rest in peace, Dave Wilcox. Your legacy endures.

