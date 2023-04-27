Death – Obituary News : US Rapper, 22, Fatally Stabbed in Jail Shower

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 22-year-old rapper from the United States was fatally stabbed in the shower while in prison.

Popular Los Angeles Rapper Stabbed to Death in California Prison

A popular rapper in Los Angeles was tragically stabbed to death in a shower at a California prison on Tuesday. MoneySign Suede, whose real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez, was just 22 years old at the time of his death. Officials at the coroner’s office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed the death of the rising star but did not comment on how he died.

Details Surrounding the Tragic Event

According to the Los Angeles Times, Valdez was a “very popular guy, very mild-mannered”. He was found unresponsive on the shower floor with stab wounds just before 10 pm (local time) after a headcount ruled him missing. CDCR officials said the Correctional Training Facility, where Valdez was housed, has more than 4,000 minimum and medium-security inmates. Unfortunately, despite the prison officials’ attempts to save his life, Valdez passed away at the on-site medical facility.

The Rapper’s Legal Troubles

Valdez was serving a 32-month sentence for two gun-related convictions at the time of his death. He was sentenced in December 2022 on two charges in connection with possession of a gun in Riverside County.

A Shocking Loss for Fans and Family

Valdez’s death has left his fans and family in shock. The rapper’s family thanked his supporters for their love and support during this difficult time. They also clarified on Instagram that they have not set up any GoFundMe page to warn people about potential scams.

A Star on the Rise

MoneySign Suede was best known for his hit track ‘Back to the Bag‘, and hits like ‘Whole Time‘ and ‘Too Late‘. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his death is a tragic loss for the music industry and his fans alike.