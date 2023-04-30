Death – Obituary News : US Shooting: Gunman Kills Five, Remains at Large

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A gunman is at large after killing five people in a residential area of the United States.

Five People, Including an Eight-Year-Old Child, Killed in Texas Mass Shooting

In a tragic incident that has shocked the entire nation, five people, including an eight-year-old child, lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas. The suspect, who was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, is still on the loose, and the authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant.

The shooting took place at around 11.31 pm local time when officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment in Cleveland, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, they found several victims shot at the property. The youngest victim was just eight-years-old, and two female victims were discovered lying on top of two surviving children in a bedroom.

At least ten people were in the home at the time of the shooting, and all of the victims were between the ages of eight and 40 years old. Three others were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect is a Mexican male who was reportedly intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 style rifle. According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been known to shoot his rifle in the front yard. They described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with short black hair, and last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and work boots.

Sheriff Greg Capers said that they don’t believe the suspect to be in the area and that he’s likely 10 to 20 miles away from the crime scene. Capers added that the suspect’s habit of shooting his rifle in the front yard may have led to the deadly shooting.

Locals in the Cleveland, Texas area are advised to stay inside and stay clear of the crime scene until the investigation has concluded. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are working round the clock to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence in the United States. Despite repeated calls for stricter gun laws, mass shootings continue to occur with alarming frequency, leaving innocent people dead and injured. It is high time that the government takes concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Stay up to date with the latest news and breaking news on this story by visiting Daily Express’ website. Follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter to get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion, and video on the stories that matter to you. Let us pray for the victims and their families and hope that justice is served.