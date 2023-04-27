Death – Obituary News : Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass Dies at 65

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A cabinet minister of Uttarakhand, Chandan Ram Dass, passed away at the age of 65 in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Dass Passes Away, State Declares Three-day Mourning

The sudden demise of Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Dass, at the age of 65, has left the state of Uttarakhand in mourning. The state government has declared a three-day mourning period across the state following his passing on Wednesday. Dass suffered a cardiac attack and passed away at the Bageshwar district hospital in Uttarakhand.

Efforts made to save the minister proved to be unsuccessful, according to Dr DP Joshi, Bageshwar’s chief medical officer. Dass, a four-time MLA from the Bageshwar constituency, had recently joined CM Dhami’s government as a cabinet minister. He held crucial portfolios in the social welfare and transport departments.

Dass had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun in December 2020. The death of the minister came as a shock to everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, “Pained by the passing away of minister in the Uttarakhand government, Shri Chandan Ram Dass Ji. He made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and served the people with great diligence. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

CM Dhami also expressed his shock and grief at the sudden loss of his senior colleague in the cabinet, describing it as an “irreparable loss to the field of public service and politics.” Dass began his political career in 1980 and had served as the president of the municipal council in Bageshwar as an independent candidate. He was first elected as an MLA in 2007.

The passing of Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Dass has brought the people of Uttarakhand together in mourning. With a career dedicated to public service and a passion for improving the state of Uttarakhand, he will be missed by many. The government has announced a three-day mourning period, but the memory of the late minister will live on in the hearts of his supporters and colleagues.