Death – Obituary News : Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass has passed away.

Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass Passes Away

On the 16th of September, 2021, Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass passed away at the Bageshwar district hospital. Dass was the MLA (member of legislative assembly) from the Bageshwar constituency and held the portfolios of social welfare and transport. He had represented Bageshwar in four consecutive assemblies since 2007 and became a minister for the first time in Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet.

The news of his untimely demise has shocked the political fraternity in Uttarakhand. The state government has declared a three-day mourning and decided to close all offices of the state government for a day. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Dass. He was a dedicated and hardworking leader who always worked for the welfare of the people. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dass was a popular leader in the Bageshwar district and had a strong influence on the people. He was known for his work in the field of social welfare and had initiated several schemes for the betterment of the poor and marginalized sections of the society. His sudden demise has left a void in the political landscape of Uttarakhand.

The BJP leaders in the state have also expressed their grief over the loss of a senior party member. The state BJP president Madan Kaushik said, “Chandan Ram Dass was a dedicated leader who always worked for the welfare of the people. His demise is a big loss to the party and the state. We will always remember him for his contribution to the development of Uttarakhand.”

The news of Dass’s passing has also been covered extensively by the media. Several newspapers and news channels have carried the news and paid their tributes to the late minister. The social media platforms are also filled with messages of condolences and prayers for his family.

In conclusion, the sudden demise of Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass has left a deep void in the political and social landscape of the state. His work in the field of social welfare will always be remembered, and his contribution to the development of Uttarakhand will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace.

HTML Headings:

Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Dass Passes Away

Uttarakhand Government Declares Three-day Mourning

Dass Was the MLA from the Bageshwar Constituency

Dass Was a Dedicated Leader Who Worked for the Welfare of the People

The News of Dass’s Passing Covered Extensively by the Media

The Sudden Demise of Chandan Ram Dass Leaves a Deep Void in Uttarakhand

BJP Leaders in the State Express Grief Over the Loss of a Senior Party Member

Social Media Platforms Filled with Messages of Condolences and Prayers for His Family